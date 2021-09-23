Sleaford Oktoberfest is back and better than ever

Sleaford Oktoberfest EMN-190310-120920001

Having been postponed last year due to concerns about the pandemic, the popular event held on Boston Road Recreation Ground is run by Sleaford and District Round Table and will take place on Friday, 6pm to midnight and Saturday 12noon to midnight, with all profits as usual going to charity and good causes.

The Oktoberfest this year features 40 real ales, 19 ciders, four continental lagers, the hugely popular gin and schnapps bar, standard bar and live music on both days.

Entry is adults £3, under 18s £2 each day.

After the Friday night beer and music, there will be the traditional family fun day kicking things off on Saturday with fairground and food.

Chairman Ian Freeman says there will be some minor changes due to Coronavirus, but they will have the normal selection of beers, ciders, food, music and entertainment.

The 2019 event raised nearly £11,500 for charity and good causes.

Chosen charities for 2021 are Sleaford Community Minibus funded and managed by Sleaford & District Round Table and the SHOCK Sleaford campaign installing public-accessible defibrillators across all of Sleaford.

With ample free parking near to the event and walking distance from the town centre this year’s event will be even bigger and better than before.

The full line up includes on Friday: 7pm PALMA; 8.15pm Free 2 Decide; 9.30pm The Element.