Sleaford to hold 1940s day event for jubilee

Organised by Sleaford Town Council in partnership with the William Alvey CofE School, the event will be held in the school grounds on Eastgate, on Saturday June 4, from 11am to 4pm, to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend.

Entry to the event will be free and all the attractions will be free.

All are invited to go along to this nostalgic celebration where there will be 1940s style music and singing by Fiona Harrison ‘A Voice in a Million’, food and drink including wood fired pizzas, ice cream, cakes, hot, cold and alcoholic drinks, trade stalls, Punch and Judy Shows, a tea dance, plus tours of the school’s new museum exhibition in its old wartime air raid shelter.

There will be prizes for the best 1940s/vintage costume.

There will be a bouncy castle and inflatable obstacle run, vintage games, ice cream seller, model tanks and soldiers, balloon modelling, a fire engine display, historic vehicle displays, a face painter and a 1940s/vintage hair stylist to rustle up and authentic hairdo for the occasion.

You are encouraged to go along in your 1940s or vintage style clothes and be in with a chance of winning a special Platinum Jubilee trophy to keep.

There will be an adult category and a children’s category, both will have engraved trophies from first to third place.

You can also bring a picnic and enjoy this day to remember.