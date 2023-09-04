Sleaford twinning visit 24-27 August

Sleaford once again hosted our good friends from Marquette-Lez-Lille and Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf over the weekend of the 24th-27th August.

The first group to arrive were the Germans, having flown in from Berlin. The French coach arrived late afternoon, with both groups on time. After a quick welcome and reunion in the Town Hall, the guests then went off to relax with their hosts for the evening.

Friday saw the group head to Lincoln to visit the museum of Lincolnshire life, armed with a packed lunch. Following that, there was some time to explore Lincoln. Coincidentally, that weekend, Lincoln was holding the annual Steam Punk festival, Something that many of the twinners had never experienced, but will talk about for years to come.

Later that evening, the social function was held at the Kesteven and Sleaford High School, where we enjoyed a fantastic buffet and some fine French wine. The entertainment was kindly provided by Kesteven Morris, whose enthusiasm soon whipped up the twinners to join in with some of their dances. This was probably the high point of the weekend.

Saturday was a day to relax with hosts. Some ventured to Skegness, Stamford and even back to Lincoln to see what had been missed the day before.

That evening, Grenville and Carole Jackson hosted a picnic at their coach house, Just over the roundabout near Leasingham. Despite rain forcing everyone inside, a great time was had by all.

Sadly, Sunday arrived and it was time to say goodbye to our friends. We will however meet up again in October in Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, where fantastic hospitality will be provided.