Sleaford's annual Christmas market set to launch on Sunday

The lights switch-on at last year's Sleaford Christmas Market. Photo: David Dawson

The annual Sleaford Christmas Market will see the town coming out to join in with the festivities on Sunday (December 1).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the festivities will be held in Eastgate Car Park, Eastgate Green, Navigation Yard, the town hall and Riverside Precinct, from 11am to 4.30pm. The town council is working with the Lincolnshire Co-op this year to use Riverside Precinct. The Christmas tree lights will be switched on there by the mayor and the town crier instead of in the Market Place at 4.15pm, together with the town’s new Christmas lights.

There will be a full entertainment line up in Eastgate Car Park and Riverside Precinct all day, plus the St Denys’ Christingle Service will take place at 3.30pm in Riverside. There will be choirs in Navigation Yard who will be raising money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a horse carriage ride around town from Navigation Yard, visit the many stalls, sample the food and drink and take in the festive entertainment and walkabout characters. They include Anna and Elsa from Frozen, to a stilt walker, a unicyclist, a polar bear, Victorian carol singers, or go on a fair ride.

There will be family activities in Riverside at the Mosaic Youth Hub, face painters at the town hall and balloon modelling. Father Christmas will be at Eastgate Car Park throughout the event for children.

There will be a junior parkrun in the morning at Boston Road Recreation Ground at 9am. All runners (ages four to 14) will receive a Christmas medal from the mayor. Visit the junior parkrun website to register.

There will be further festive market stalls in Bristol Arcade, the Legionnaire’s Club, The Source and Millstream Square plus the Contemporary Makers Market at The Hub this Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm) will have music, demonstrations, craft workshops and activities. There will also be a free lantern making workshop for children aged eight and above to craft festive willow lanterns for the WinterLight Lantern Walk on Saturday December 21. Sessions are 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas Tree Festival at Sleaford Methodist Church will be on this Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 11am-5pm. Hill Holt Wood has a countryside walk on this Sunday from 10am at the NKDC car park in Lafford Terrace.