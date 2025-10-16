Sleaford's ghost walk is spookily fully booked already!

Sleaford Ghost Walk, led by Sleaford Little Theatre, is already fully booked. Image: SLT

Sleaford’s ‘ghost walk’ event is already fully booked after only being advertised for a day!

The Sleaford Ghost Walk has been spooked up to deliver an in-person adventure through the town’s eerie streets and haunted spots.

Hear chilling tales and creepy legends that’ll make your spine tingle. Perfect for thrill-seekers and history buffs alike, those joining are warned to not forget their comfy shoes and bravery!

Led by Sleaford Little Theatre in partnership with North Kesteven District Council, Sleaford’s Ghost Walk will start at 6.30pm on Halloween (October 31) from Sleaford Playhouse and will end at approximately 9pm back at the Playhouse where the bar will open for some post walk ghost tale sharing and chat.

Tickets were free, but it has just been revealed by NKDC that places on the tour are already fully booked, with a waiting list being drawn up.

An NKDC spokesperson said: “We had 20 spaces available, this felt most appropriate for safety reasons walking through the town. It’s definitely something we’d like to build on next year now we have an idea of interest.”

A Sleaford Little Theatre spokesperson said: “With exactly 200 years of theatre history, it shouldn't surprise you to hear that our members have experienced their fair share of strange happenings at The Playhouse over the years. This Halloween though, things are going to get really spooky here. “We’re thrilled (and slightly chilled) to be part of the Sleaford Ghost Walk, where tales of the town’s haunted history come to life! Organised by NKDC, the walk will lead brave souls through eerie streets and shadowy corners.”

To join the reserve list visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sleaford-ghost-walk-tickets-1819868649119