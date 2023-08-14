Smash hit musical Lizzie! is not to be missed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre is to host the acclaimed show Lizzie! later this year.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 17 to 21.

The eagerly anticipated new production of the punk rock musical LIZZIE!, is coming to Gainsborough soon.

It explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

Premiered in New York in 2009, it delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on her possible motives.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story and will be supported on stage by an all-female band.

It’s a must-see show for anyone obsessed with true crime, and perfect for any fans of musicals like Wicked, Chicago and SIX.

Craig Sanders, the theatre’s manager, explained: “We are excited to help bring this brilliant musical to Lincolnshire.”We know there are many committed musical theatre fans in the county and this is our first step to bring high quality original musical theatre to the area.”

LIZZIE! has swung her axe in more than 60 cities, in six countries, in five languages, across four continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards including eight Best Musical Awards.

Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk