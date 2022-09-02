Smash hit Tina Turner tribute show is back on the road - and coming to the area
What’s Love Got To Do With It?
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 10.
International sensation What’s Love Got To Do With It? is back with a brand new cast.
The exciting live show celebrating the music of Tina Turner is back on the road with a huge tour across the UK.
The massive debut tour of What’s Love Got To Do With It? launched in February 2019 and quickly proved a hit with audiences packing out theatres and arenas across the UK and Europe.
Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? pays homage to one of the most iconic and much-loved musical artists of the 20th century.
In this exciting touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy with feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Holly Bannis, supported by a full 10-piece live band.
Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
