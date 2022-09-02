Smash hit Tina Turner tribute show is back on the road - and coming to the area

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't miss the top tribute show What's Love Got To Do With It?

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 10.

International sensation What’s Love Got To Do With It? is back with a brand new cast.



The exciting live show celebrating the music of Tina Turner is back on the road with a huge tour across the UK.

The massive debut tour of What’s Love Got To Do With It? launched in February 2019 and quickly proved a hit with audiences packing out theatres and arenas across the UK and Europe.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? pays homage to one of the most iconic and much-loved musical artists of the 20th century.

In this exciting touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy with feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Holly Bannis, supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk