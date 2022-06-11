Soapbox racers gear up for return of Coleby downhill challenge after four year wait

A crazy competitor in a previous Coleby Downhill Challenge. Photo: Kartpix

Organised by Coleby village hall committee and Hykeham Lions Club, the last event, usually staged every two years, was held in 2018. But Covid restrictions put paid to the 2020 event, explains village hall committee member Alan Vivian.

It is the fourth time the time trial has been run, growing in scale each time. This event it will see 18 soapbox karts, two sidecars and eight gravity bakes duelling it out on the downhill course out of the Cliff village to win the trophies. Timed practice sessions will be held on Saturday, June 18, with the actual trials taking place on Sunday, June 19, both between 10am and 4pm.

Alan explained it is a joint venture – the village hall committee handle the hospitality for visitors while the Lions oversee the racing.

Soapbox racers are hauled back up the hill for another run in the Coleby Downhill Challenge. Photo: Kartpix

He said: “We are excited to bring it back in 2022 after a four year break. The event is fun for all the family and raises funds for various charities. It would be a fun way to spend Father’s Day.

"In 2018 we had up to 2,000 people come.”

Racing starts from Blind Lane green and passes around the main spectator area on Tempest green, where you will see inventive adrenaline junkies shoot down the winding course at speeds in excess of 40mph.

Road closures will be in place during practice and race sessions, ample car parking will be available on the Rectory Road playing field.

Spectators at The Tempest viewing area.