​Peter Pan The Musical

Market Rasen Leisure Centre, July 6, 2pm.

Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre is teaming up with Immersion Theatre Company as part of ‘Trinity on Tour’, to bring another outdoor theatre experience to the area, after last year’s family-friendly success The Wind in the Willows.Multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre, best known for their work as producers of hight-quality family theatre, invite you to soar away to Neverland as they proudly bring their trademark energy to their most magical musical to date Peter Pan.

Get ready to think happy thoughts and fly high as the mischievous Peter embarks on an awfully big adventure, introducing Wendy Darling to the lost boys, the cheeky Tinkerbell, the hilarious Smee, and a host of other exciting characters, before facing the most feared villain of them all, the infamous Captain Hook.

Details: For more on show tickets, you can go online to www.trinityartscentre.co.uk