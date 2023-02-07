Solid gold hits galore from veteran performer Graham Gouldman

Graham Gouldman

Veteran singer/songwriter Graham Gouldman is not to be missed when he performs in Lincolnshire

The Drill, Lincoln, March 20.

10cc’s Graham Gouldman is to visit the area later this year on his Heart Full Of Songs tour.

The semi-acoustic four-piece show sees performances from a broad spread of Graham’s songwriting catalogue, including chart hits for 10cc, the Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck and his time in Wax with Andrew Gold.

The band line-up comprises Graham, 10cc live band members Iain Hornal and Keith Hayman, and Dave Cobby.

When Graham formed what became Heart Full of Songs nine years ago, it was purely for the pleasure of playing his songs in their simplest form, acoustically.

For lovers of perfectly crafted music performed by the composer, a Heart Full of Songs concert is truly an exquisite experience.

Graham has been one of our finest songwriters and performers for more than 50 years now. See him in action soon.

Details: For more, see www.lincolndrill.co.uk