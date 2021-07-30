Solve the mystery when this hit live show comes to Scunthorpe theatre

Plowright Theatre Scunthorpe, December 17.
This rescheduled event is a must for fans of super-sleuth Jessica Fletcher, played Angela Lansbury in the much-loved TV detective series.Cult hit Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote features an interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode A Christmas Secret.Watch as Cabot Cove gets caught up in murder and mayhem over the festive season, in a murder mystery only JB Fletcher (or you!) can solve.Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television. Hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie, it features a race to solve to the crime, via the Fameometer and the Suspiciometer, a Cabot Cove quiz and raffle, plus clips and biogs of the campy guest stars.
Details: See www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk