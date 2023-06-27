Register
Soul II Soul are not to be missed in sensational show at Lincoln Engine Shed in rescheduled date

Soul II Soul
By Steve Eyley
Published 28th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
Jazzie B from Soul II SoulJazzie B from Soul II Soul
Jazzie B from Soul II Soul

Lincoln Engine Shed, January 26

Soul II Soul will tour the country on their rescheduled Feel Free tour later this year and into 2024, including a visit to Lincolnshire in January.

During the course of their stellar career, the band have sold more than ten million albums worldwide and main man Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration, as ‘the man who gave British black music a soul of its own’.

Most Popular

    With huge hits including Keep On Movin (which sold more than a million copies in the US alone) and the UK number one single Back To Life (However Do You Want Me), Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world, securing commercial success for themselves and the huge amount of artists they have influenced.

    Details: Go to www.engineshed.co.uk.

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

