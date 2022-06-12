Soul II Soul not to be missed later this year in Lincoln Engine Shed gig

Soul II Soul

By Steve Eyley
Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:00 am
Check out a gig by Soul II Soul at Lincoln Engine Shed later this year.
Lincoln Engine Shed, November 11.

Soul II Soul will tour the country on their Feel Free tour later this year, including a visit to Lincolnshire in November.During the course of their stellar career, the band have sold more than ten million albums worldwide and main man Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration, as “the man who gave British black music a soul of its own”.With huge hits including ‘Keep On Movin’ (which sold more than a million copies in the US alone) and the UK number one single Back To Life (However Do You Want Me), Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world, securing commercial success for themselves and the huge amount of artists they have influenced.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.engineshed.co.uk

