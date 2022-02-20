New musical Soul Sisters has star cast when it comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon

Ex-Sugababe Amelle Berrabah is one of the stars of the new musical Soul Sisters.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, April 26 and 27.

Amelle Berrabah (Sugababes), Nicole Faraday (Bad Girls, Emmerdale), and Wendi Harriott (ITV’s The Voice) head the cast of this new musical.Soul Sisters comes from the producers of hit comedies Hormonal Housewives and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, both which have visited the New Theatre Royal.Leading the cast is ex-Sugababe Amelle Berrabah (pictured), who during her time in the girl band scored international chart success with Push The Button and About You Now. Since leaving in 2011, Amelle has been working on solo material and concentrate on theatre projects.Director Angie Le Mar said: “David Kent, the writer of Soul Sisters, has given us a great relatable story of sisterhood, friendship, and much more. This production will hit you on so many levels from beginning to end! If you love music, love soul and the memories, you’ll love Soul Sisters.”

For tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

