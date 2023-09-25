Southside gig is not to be missed for Sunbirds' growing army of fans
Southside, Lincoln, October 28.
Sunbirds, the new band of The Beautiful South's Dave Hemingway, continue their rise with the release of a brand new single Make Up Your Mind, out now.A feel-good earworm produced by Nigel Stonier (Fairport Convention, Paul Young, Lindisfarne), the song continues a golden period for the band in recent times.The band will continue to grow their fanbase with the release of their next album A Life Worth Living this October and many live dates around the UK. The tour includes a gig in Lincoln in the former St Katherine’s Church.Being accomplished musicians, this six-piece outfit loves to perform and always pulls out all the stops, whether it be performing favourites from Cool To Be Kind, showcasing new material from A Life Worth Living, or dropping in one or two songs from Dave's undeniable golden legacy.
Details: For more, see https://sunbirds.co.uk/
