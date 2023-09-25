Sunbirds, the new band of The Beautiful South's Dave Hemingway, continue their rise with the release of a brand new single Make Up Your Mind, out now.A feel-good earworm produced by Nigel Stonier (Fairport Convention, Paul Young, Lindisfarne), the song continues a golden period for the band in recent times.The band will continue to grow their fanbase with the release of their next album A Life Worth Living this October and many live dates around the UK. The tour includes a gig in Lincoln in the former St Katherine’s Church.Being accomplished musicians, this six-piece outfit loves to perform and always pulls out all the stops, whether it be performing favourites from Cool To Be Kind, showcasing new material from A Life Worth Living, or dropping in one or two songs from Dave's undeniable golden legacy.