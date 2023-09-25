Register
Southside gig is not to be missed for Sunbirds' growing army of fans

Sunbirds
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Check out a forthcoming gig at Southside Lincoln by Sunbirds.Check out a forthcoming gig at Southside Lincoln by Sunbirds.
Southside, Lincoln, October 28.

Sunbirds, the new band of The Beautiful South's Dave Hemingway, continue their rise with the release of a brand new single Make Up Your Mind, out now.A feel-good earworm produced by Nigel Stonier (Fairport Convention, Paul Young, Lindisfarne), the song continues a golden period for the band in recent times.The band will continue to grow their fanbase with the release of their next album A Life Worth Living this October and many live dates around the UK. The tour includes a gig in Lincoln in the former St Katherine’s Church.Being accomplished musicians, this six-piece outfit loves to perform and always pulls out all the stops, whether it be performing favourites from Cool To Be Kind, showcasing new material from A Life Worth Living, or dropping in one or two songs from Dave's undeniable golden legacy.

Details: For more, see https://sunbirds.co.uk/

