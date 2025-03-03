Special event to celebrate world-famous Louth-born poet and composer

An event to celebrate Claribel, the internationally famous composer, singer and poet who was born in Louth, is to be held next week.

It is a public concert and talk, given by singer and singing teacher Kate Witney and distinguished musicologist Bill Everett, at Louth Methodist Church in Nichol Hill on Tuesday, March 11 (7.30 pm).

The show has been organised by the Louth Naturalists, Antiquarian and Literary Society, a long-standing charity which owns Louth Museum.

The talk will use images from Claribel’s last journal, and the event will be a chance to hear some of Claribel’s songs, performed by Witney who herself originates from Louth. All members of the public are invited to go along.

Everett is professor emeritus of musicology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory in the USA and docente for the history of music at IULM (International University of Languages and Media) University in Milan, Italy.

A professor emeritus is an honorary title given to retired college professors who are recognised for their excellent academic service, while a docente is a voluntary teacher or instructor who acts as a guide.

Witney and Everett will outline the life of Claribel, the pseudonym used by Charlotte Alington Bernard, nee Pye, (1830-1869), who wrote poetry, songs, ballads and hymns, and achieved worldwide fame in the 19th century.

She was the most commercially successful ballad composer managed by her publishers until her tragic death from typhoid fever at the age of 38.

She also laid the foundation stone of Louth railway station in 1847, and a stained glass window in her memory stands in St James’s Church, where she gave an acclaimed concert in 1862.

Last March, Louth Museum acquired items relating to Claribel, with the help of funding from the Arts Council.

The items will be on view at the Broadbank museum when it re-opens for the season on Wednesday, April 2.

They include a now-beautifully restored, large, framed oil of Claribel as a toddler, holding up one of her blue shoes in her right hand, and also a substantial, leather-bound journal or commonplace book.

The book was written by Claribel and contains music notation, poems, watercolours and personal observations on her travels.

The book has been professionally digitalised and will be shown page by page in a new display at Louth Museum.