Spectacular show in store with top tribute Mercury at Lincolnshire venues this summer

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, July 30/Scunthorpe Baths Hall, August 7, 2021.
Mercury, a tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen, can be seen at two Lincolnshire venues later in the summer so make sure you get your tickets.Touring for more than 20 years, Mercury have established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to the icon that is Freddie Mercury, and Queen.This dynamic, state-of-the-art production celebrates the charismatic appeal of Mercury, faithfully and accurately recreating the distinctive Queen experience.With his extraordinary vocal range, Joseph Lee Jackson stars as Freddie Mercury, alongside Glenn Scrimshaw as Brian May.Performing some of Queen’s most popular hits, this show promises to captivate any audience, from diehard Queen fans to new generations.
Details: For tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk