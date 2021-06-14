Spectacular show in store with top tribute Mercury at Lincolnshire venues this summer

Mercury - The Ultimate Queen Tribute is not to be missed at two Lincolnshire venues as part of its latest tour.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, July 30/Scunthorpe Baths Hall, August 7, 2021.

Mercury, a tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen, can be seen at two Lincolnshire venues later in the summer so make sure you get your tickets.Touring for more than 20 years, Mercury have established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to the icon that is Freddie Mercury, and Queen.This dynamic, state-of-the-art production celebrates the charismatic appeal of Mercury, faithfully and accurately recreating the distinctive Queen experience.With his extraordinary vocal range, Joseph Lee Jackson stars as Freddie Mercury, alongside Glenn Scrimshaw as Brian May.Performing some of Queen’s most popular hits, this show promises to captivate any audience, from diehard Queen fans to new generations.

Details: For tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.