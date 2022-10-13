One Night In Dublin is coming to New Theatre Royal Lincoln on November 1.

Promising more singalong Irish songs than you can shake a pint of Guinness at, the world famous Irish tribute band The Wild Murphys will bring their acclaimed show One Night in Dublin to the area soon.

Enjoy one glorious night of high-energy Irish music, together with a little bit of craic, with the outfit hailed as ‘the best Irish band to not come from Ireland’.

Join The Wild Murphys as they play a two-hour show featuring anthemic favourites from The Pogues, The Dubliners, The Fureys, Flogging Molly and a whole host of Irish artists.

The North East-based eight-piece band has played all over the world and their St Patrick’s Day lockdown on-line special was watched by more than 750,000 across the globe.

In their own inimitable style, they’ll be putting their lively spin on Irish classics.

Details: For more go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

