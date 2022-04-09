The acclaimed Scunthorpe-based amateur dramatic group The Hospital Players are back on stage at the Plowright Theatre soon for their latest eagerly-awaited offering.The play is called Spirit Level, written by Pam Valentine, and nightly performances during the run get under way at 7.30pm. Famous crime writer Jack Cameron and his wife Susie accidentally drown and, upon being refused entry into heaven, return to haunt their country cottage.Their only pleasure comes from spooking the estate agent and prospective tenants until a special young couple arrive.Being drawn into the lives of Simon and Flic and Marcia, Flic’s monstrous mother, confusion inevitably ensues.A call for help is necessary and assistance does arrive but is from the most unexpected source.