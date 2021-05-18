Spring festival and wedding fair makes a return to country house

Prize=winning NHS worker Victor and wife-to-be Jamie-Lee visiting Leadenham House autumn fair. EMN-211005-111231001

A wedding fair and spring festival had been planned by the country house’s owner, William Reeve, for a date last April 2020. However this had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The idea was to hark back to folk roots, celebrating new birth and fertility of spring, marriage and the launch of Leadenham House as a wedding venue to help fund William’s project to conserve and develop the house and its fantastic Georgian stables.

Last year’s event went online instead to showcase their wedding fair exhibitors and giving virtual tours of Leadenham House, grounds and church.

Leadenham Teahouse, opening a pop-up shop for the Leadenham House spring festival. EMN-211005-111430001

The Spring Festival for 2021 is now due to take place on Sunday, May 23, 10am-4pm, although in future he hopes to restore plans for it to be held on the final Sunday of April.

The festival will include an artisan market, food, drink, music and, safety permitting, dancing. All are welcome and admission is free.

People can visit the website www.leadenhamestate.com/event/Spring-Festival-and-Wedding-Fair-4 to find out about the event, register an account to be a visitor, artisan or supplier.

The music will be provided by Tom Lane who organises the annual Lincolnshire Day of Folk festival in the village and there will be fundraising carried out for his event. The Sleaford area performers will include: Mike Todd, Winter Wilson, Nigel and Teri, Andy Tymens with Andy Lenton and Station Steve.

Leadenham Teahouse will be opening an outdoor pop-up shop outside its premises during the event for visitors to stop off when walking between Leadenham House and their cars, or if they feel like taking a break for fine coffee and cake.

Katie Mace from the teahouse said: “We are excited to be working with William again.

“Leadenham Teahouse will be open for the first time since March 2021, with take away treats, food and drink and live entertainment from folk musicians raising awareness and donations for this year’s folk day on Sunday August 1.

“We will also be introducing some of our new retail product lines including house plants and pottery.”

The teahouse had to stay closed during the pandemic as it shares the building with the post office, which has been a busy lifeline for locals. Until indoor restrictions ease, they have diversified to sell more retail products, artisan cards and gifts.

Leadenham Estate will be presenting a ‘pre-launch’ of its very own artisan roasted coffee on one of the festival stalls where visitors will be able to see and smell coffee being hand roasted and take away a bag of the same coffee beans.

William said: “Each roast will be a one-off and can be ordered to taste. Meanwhile there will be our coffee available to drink, filter-only, as freshly roasted as you like.”

Last year’s wedding fair ran a competition for one NHS worker to receive an almost complete wedding package for free, worth £35,000.

Out of 50 nominees Victor and Jaime-Lee were selected. Their wedding has been delayed by more than a year to August 2022 as the pandemic rolls on. Each of the other nominees will receive a gift at this year’s fair.