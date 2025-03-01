Stand-up ace Suzi Ruffell juggles the jokes in latest live touring show

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see one of the leading stand-up comics in the country, performing at New Theatre Royal Lincoln on October 17.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzi Ruffell is touring the UK later this year with her latest comedy show The Juggle.

Suzi is a multi-award winning, confessional comedian and The Juggle is her latest live offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hard to be good all the time. A good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good friend, a good person.

Suzi Ruffell

To be ambitious but not ruthless; a success but not a sell-out. A gentle parent but not a pushover. To be smashing life and make it look easy. The juggle. Suzi is exhausted and she hasn't even started. This is a stand-up show and a support group, all rolled into one.

With five sell-out runs at the Fringe, a nomination for Best Stand-Up Show in the National Comedy Awards and critical acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike, suited and booted stand-up Suzi is a force to be reckoned with.

Suzi said: “I am so excited to take this show on the road. I am juggling as I write this, my daughter is asking me constantly what I am doing, she can see I am not 100 per cent invested in playing cafes, dinner is cooking and the cat is meowing for her food too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be honest I think touring might feel like a bit of a holiday. I am so looking forward to seeing so many of you up and down the country. I’ve got to go, my fake cake and pretend tea have just arrived.”

Suzi has appeared on Live at the Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Last Leg and QI.

Suzi co-hosts smash-hit podcasts Big Kick Energy with Maisie Adam and Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen, as well as having her own podcast, OUT with Suzi Ruffell.

She also hosts on Virgin Radio. Suzi's debut book, Am I Having Fun Now? is released in June.

For more on how to get tickets to Suzi Ruffell performing The Juggle when she visits the area later this year, you can go online to check out www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk