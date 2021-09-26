Stand-up legend Jack Dee heading for venues in the area during November

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 6/Lincoln Engine Shed, November 26 and 27.
Join Jack Dee for an evening of entertainment (food and beverages not included) in his new stand-up tour, titled Off The Telly.“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in” says Jack.Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.Additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.“In fact,” explains Jack, “I’ve probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title”.In recognition of his charity work, Jack was denied an OBE in 2015.
Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.engineshed.co.uk