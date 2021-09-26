Stand-up legend Jack Dee heading for venues in the area during November

Stand-up star Jack Dee is coming soon to Scunthorpe and Lincoln (Photo credit: Aemen Sukkar)

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 6/Lincoln Engine Shed, November 26 and 27.

Join Jack Dee for an evening of entertainment (food and beverages not included) in his new stand-up tour, titled Off The Telly.“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in” says Jack.Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, Jack also hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.Additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.“In fact,” explains Jack, “I’ve probably appeared in every TV show with my name in the title”.In recognition of his charity work, Jack was denied an OBE in 2015.

Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.engineshed.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.