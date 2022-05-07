Comedian and author Mark Watson is back on the road with latest live show This Can’t Be It, inspired by taking a life expectancy test using an app on his phone and discovering he could expect to reach 78: in other words, he’s just over halfway to the finish line.What should we be doing with our time on earth, and how can we do it better? Watson has made a lot of strides towards happiness and fulfilment over the past few years. However, there’s one problem left and it really is a big one…Mark had a pretty lively lockdown. With Tim Key and Alex Horne, he created the game No More Jockeys, which has now had more than two million YouTube views.He published his most acclaimed book to date, Contacts, and wrote another non-fiction book for release this year.