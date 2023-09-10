Register
Star attraction Eddi Reader is not to be missed at The Drill in Lincoln

Eddi Reader
By Steve Eyley
Published 11th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
See Eddi Reader at The Drill in Lincoln later this month.

The Drill, Lincoln, September 25.

Celebrating more than 40 years in the business, Eddi Reader has developed into one of popular music’s most thrilling and affecting performers.

What sets Eddi apart is the depth and quality of the emotional performance and ability to not only move the listener, but connect her experience to that of her audience. No two performances are ever the same.

    Though first brought into the limelight as front woman for Fairground Attraction, whose number one single, Perfect and parent album, First of a Million Kisses, both topped the British charts, it was Eddi’s subsequent solo albums that signalled her ability to assimilate different musical styles and make them very much her own.

    From the traditional to the contemporary, Eddi brings joyous life to all forms of song.

    Details: For more on the gig, you can go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk

