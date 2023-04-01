Star Elvis tribute act Ben Portsmouth is not to be missed at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

This Is Elvis

See Ben Portsmouth starring in his acclaimed show This Is Elvis.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 21.

One of the most acclaimed Elvis Presley tribute shows out, this production stars the highly praised Ben Portsmouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben is a singer, songwriter, musician and actor and is an internationally renowned Elvis tribute artist.

Most Popular

After winning many awards, it was in August 2012 that Ben made history, winning the Elvis Presley Enterprises ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest’ in Memphis, crowning Ben as the Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, the first artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celebrating the life of an iconic showman and telling the story of the King through the show, This Is Elvis will take you on a trip down memory lane with a barnstorming set of many of Elvis's most loved songs from all eras such as the 1950s, the iconic '68 Comeback Special, and – Ben's personal favourite - the 1970s Vegas concerts.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk