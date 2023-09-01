Register
Star names announced for Trinity Arts Centre's festive panto in Gainsborough

Jack and the Beanstalk
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 14 to 31.

The cast for this year’s festive panto includes famous faces from ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, TV and radio, as well as one of Gainsborough’s own talented performers.

Television and radio personality Mikey Smith will take on the titular role of Jack Trott and has said that he’s “very excited to bring Jack and the Beanstalk to the beautiful Trinity Arts Centre, where I've performed before to children's audiences and leapt at the chance to return.

Don't miss Jack And The Beanstalk at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre this December.
    "We have an amazing cast, just the best team, who can't wait to share Christmas and a lot of laughs with you all!"

    Steven Hall, who made the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 with his hilarious dance routines, is set to take up the role of King Crackers.

    Steven said: “I am very much looking forward to playing the role of the King in this year's Jack and the Beanstalk at the Trinity Arts Centre.

    "I hope to raise a few laughs and bust a few moves along the way. I'm excited to see everything that Gainsborough has to offer and I'm sure it will be a yes from me.”

    Singing sensation Immy Hayes will be returning, having performed as part of Trio Entertainment‘s panto last year, and said that she “can’t wait to be back at the Trinity Arts Centre theatre this Christmas”.

    She added: “I’m so excited to be playing Princess Jill alongside such a talented cast, it’s going to be full of fun and laughter.

    "The Arts Centre in Gainsborough is such a wonderful and welcoming place to perform, it’s going to be a great run and I look forward to seeing both new and familiar faces this year!”

    Alex Hunt is also returning thanks to popular demand, as Dame Trott, with Gainsborough’s own Heather Peers joining them too, performing as Fairy Beansprout.

    In association with Trinity Arts Centre, Trio Entertainment, the team behind 2022's acclaimed show 'The Wizard of Oz', will be presenting this giant of a pantomime that will be full of beans and packed with ‘Fee, Fi, Fo, Fun!’

    For more on tickets, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

