Star turn Leo Sayer to roll back the years at Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on latest tour

See Leo Sayer in action soon at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall (Photo credit: Kristian Dowling)

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 1.

Leo Sayer will be celebrating the milestone of 50 years as a recording artist the only way he knows how - via a huge UK tour set to run between September to November.

Leo is one of the most successful British artists of all time, racking up millions of album sales, transatlantic No.1 singles (as well as numerous Grammy and BASCA awards) and has enjoyed recent success in the the dance charts with a new Armand van Helden re-working of his 2006 UK No.1 single with Meck, Thunder In My Heart Again.

His army of hit singles include Thunder In My Heart, The Show Must Go On, One Man Band, Moonlighting, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, How Much Love, I Can’t Stop Loving You, More Than I Can Say and the timeless When I Need You.

Always a popular live attraction, Leo Sayer’s celebratory tour is not to be missed.