See Lulu soon at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatr e Royal Lincoln, May 5.

Scottish singing legend Lulu is heading to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln as part of her limited-date tour, Lulu – For The Record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Shout to James Bond, from To Sir With Love to The Eurovision Song Contest. Lulu is a bona fide British music legend.

Most Popular

And, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she is touring the UK for the first time since autumn 2019 with her most intimate show to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For The Record will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song. The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

The 61-date tour will visit all corners of Scotland, Wales and England, including Lincoln.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show will feature stories from Lulu’s remarkable career – from being friends with The Beatles to marrying a Bee Gee, from winning the Eurovision Song Contest to enjoying a colossal hit with Shout.

There will be exclusive photography and video footage as well as songs from a pop icon.

For ticket availability, you can check out newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement