Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
5 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
8 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
12 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
12 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
13 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

Star turn Lulu looks back on glittering career in live show

Lulu – For The Record

By Steve Eyley
Published 18th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
See Lulu soon at New Theatre Royal LincolnSee Lulu soon at New Theatre Royal Lincoln
See Lulu soon at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatr e Royal Lincoln, May 5.

Scottish singing legend Lulu is heading to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln as part of her limited-date tour, Lulu – For The Record.

From Shout to James Bond, from To Sir With Love to The Eurovision Song Contest. Lulu is a bona fide British music legend.

Most Popular

    And, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she is touring the UK for the first time since autumn 2019 with her most intimate show to date.

    For The Record will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song. The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

    The 61-date tour will visit all corners of Scotland, Wales and England, including Lincoln.

    Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

    The show will feature stories from Lulu’s remarkable career – from being friends with The Beatles to marrying a Bee Gee, from winning the Eurovision Song Contest to enjoying a colossal hit with Shout.

    There will be exclusive photography and video footage as well as songs from a pop icon.

    For ticket availability, you can check out newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:LincolnJames BondScotland