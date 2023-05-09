Register
Status Quo legend Francis Rossi brings tunes and chat to Lincoln venue on new tour

Francis Rossi

By Steve Eyley
Published 10th May 2023, 00:00 BST
Francis RossiFrancis Rossi
Francis Rossi

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 25.

The Status Quo legend is taking up his acoustic guitar to bring you a selection of well-known hits and some previously not-performed-live-before tunes in his latest show.

The show is called Tunes And Chat and will be a unique evening in which Francis will reprise fan favourites from a remarkable 50-plus year career.

Most Popular

    Expect original-style, acoustic versions of Quo classics, threaded together with chat in this music-based evening.

    Francis Rossi said: “I can’t wait to get out on the road again.

    ”This is a very different show and I’ll be playing many of the hits that people have always loved to hear live, and some songs that have had much less of the limelight over the years.

    ”And of course, I do love to talk, so I’ll be telling some stories along the way”.

    For more on ticket availability, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

