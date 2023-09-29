Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health to hold latest event in Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roses Sports Ground, Gainsborough, October 10.

Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health will present another celebration day for World Mental Health Awareness Day.

There will be extracts heard from the first of the group’s new booklets, In Our Own Words, all written by members of Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health. There will also be songs, poems, readings and a chance for the audience to join in.

Stepping Stone Theatre for Mental Health is to hold its latest event in Gainsborough on October 10.

It will be an event of celebration of mental health and promoting an end to the stigma which often surrounds it.

The event not only highlights issues concerning mental health in Gainsborough, but also offers a great opportunity for mental health agencies and the community to meet in a non-clinical, more social environment.

It is often the stigma that surrounds mental illness which stops people from getting help and support. At events such as this, the group aims to promote good mental health and give people a voice who often find it difficult to speak for themselves.

The event runs from 10am to 1pm and is supported by Shine Lincolnshire, West Lindsey District Council and People’s Health Trust. There will be cake to enjoy and a raffle to enter.Details: For more, call 07754764487 or e-mail [email protected]