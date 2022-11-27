Story of Guitar Heroes is not to be missed in 2023 at Lincolnshire venue

The Story of Guitar Heroes

Don't miss The Story Of Guitar Heroes when the show comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 4.

Guitar fans will want to get their tickets nice and early to see this popular touring extravaganza when it reaches the New Theatre Royal Lincoln in the spring.

One of the UK’s premier live concert experiences, it has garnered critical acclaim both at home and abroad for its incredible homage to some of the most influential and iconic guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music.

The show journeys through five decades, from 1950s rock and roll through to the most creative and inspirational guitar heroes of the modern era.

The Story of Guitar Heroes recreates the unique sounds of each guitar legend with incredible accuracy, utilising no less than 30 different authentic guitars.Expect hits made famous by legends including Hank Marvin, Chuck Berry, Clapton, Hendrix, Slash and more.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk