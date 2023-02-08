Strictly star Robin Windsor heads cast of Moulin Rouge tribute Come What May

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 18.
Robin Windsor stars in this all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza that lets you enter the secret world of one of the greatest movie musicals.
Strictly Come Dancing sensation Robin Windsor is joined by a cast of top West End performers for this popular production.
Bursting at the seams with timeless classics, the show features songs including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade, plus hit songs from The Greatest Showman and other iconic movie musicals.
Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you on a thrilling non-stop journey into the disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris. Get ready for an evening of unforgettable dancing, dreams, adventure and love.
For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
