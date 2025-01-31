Stunning ‘Angel of North Kyme’ sculpture is created by local engineering firm

Arlo Engineering, at Anwick Fen, has always loved challenging projects and director Gavin McCarthy is always looking for new ideas to make the team think outside the box.

After a very inspiring visit to the Angel of the North and Burghley Sculpture Garden, Gavin decided it was time for an Arlo sculpture.

He sourced materials from a local mannequin graveyard at Fulbeck, using a discarded mannequin as a mold for his creation.

Rachael Scott, from Arlo said: “Taking the sustainable approach, the angel itself is constructed entirely from scrap chain, salvaged from service work we carried out at a nearby food factory, material that would otherwise have been discarded.

“The project, from initial concept to final erection, took six months, with each link being individually tack welded to hold the chain in position.”

Rachael said the sculpture stands at six feet tall and weighs around 100kg.

You can find The Angel of North Kyme on the A153, between North Kyme and Anwick, placed on the corner of the firm’s workshop, glowing softly at night, dutifully watching over the passing traffic.

1 . 4.jpg The Angel of North Kyme, on the corner of Arlo Engineering's workshops. Photo: Arlo

2 . 8.jpg An amazing, artistic piece of recycling. Photo: Arlo

3 . 7.jpg The angel as the sun sets. Photo: Arlo

4 . 6.jpg Sun setting on the Angel of North Kyme. Photo: Arlo