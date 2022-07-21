Successful return of Scredfest beer festival

Scredfest ‘22, raised funds for upkeep of Scredington Community Centre, with up to 150 enjoying beers and ciders from local brewers Poacher, 8 Sail, Zest and Batemans, sponsored by local businesses.
Live music was by Sleaford Training Band, Take Note Choir and other local musicians.
Next is the Autumn Fling on September 24 with the Stolen Fridays and a hog roast. See the centre’s website for tickets.
L-R Randolf Murray and Tony Andrews of Sleaford
Photo: david dawson
Nicole performing at Scredfest.
Photo: david dawson
One of the Scredfest organisers, behind the bar, Ian Metcalfe
Photo: david dawson
Linzi Barwell and Simon Thompson of Pickwell with dog Charley
Photo: david dawson