From left - John Scott of Wilsford, Debs Draper, Kerri Foster, Bob Frisby, Paul Durnin, Matt Everton, Karen Durnin and Teresa James of Sleaford at Scredfest, Scredington.

Successful return of Scredfest beer festival

Villagers came together for the return of their popular beer festival.

By Andy Hubbert
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 1:18 pm

Scredfest ‘22, raised funds for upkeep of Scredington Community Centre, with up to 150 enjoying beers and ciders from local brewers Poacher, 8 Sail, Zest and Batemans, sponsored by local businesses.

Live music was by Sleaford Training Band, Take Note Choir and other local musicians.

Next is the Autumn Fling on September 24 with the Stolen Fridays and a hog roast. See the centre’s website for tickets.

L-R Randolf Murray and Tony Andrews of Sleaford

Photo: david dawson

Nicole performing at Scredfest.

Photo: david dawson

One of the Scredfest organisers, behind the bar, Ian Metcalfe

Photo: david dawson

Linzi Barwell and Simon Thompson of Pickwell with dog Charley

Photo: david dawson

