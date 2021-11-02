Suggs is mad for it in his latest one-man show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

See Suggs in action at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, January 25.

Thanks to the success of his first tour-de-force, smash hit show My Life Story, the Madness frontman and budding national treasure is treading the boards again with his latest one-man show.If the first show was about how achieved fame, Suggs: A Life in the Realm of Madness is about the surprises that awaited him when he did.Vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury.Things have gone a smidge surreal since the Madness frontman was a 12-year-old in shorts on the tough streets of North London.Constantly expecting that inevitable tap on the shoulder to hear ‘what are you doing here, Sunshine?’, how has he got this far? With help from Deano his trusty pianist, he tells his story in words and music.

For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

