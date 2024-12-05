Sum 41 fans come together to support Deryck Whibley after health concerns force tour cancellation

Sum 41 have cancelled their Australian tour dates under the advice of doctors.

The group were set to perform at the Good Things Festival, but cancelled as Deryck Whibley battles pneumonia.

It marks the second time that the band have had to cancel tour dates in the country due to illness.

Sum 41 have pulled out of several tour dates as part of their farewell tour as lead singer Deryck Whibley battles with pneumonia.

The band were set to perform at Australia’s Good Things Festival on December 5 2024, however due to doctor’s advice, the band were forced to cancel their appearances across the rolling event.

Taking to social media, Sum 41 wrote: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed. We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from December 4 – December 12, and connect with our Aussie fans once more.

Now that we’re here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it’s clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment – we’re gutted too,” the statement continued.

The band were originally set to perform in Brisbane on December 4 2024, however that too was cancelled due to Whibley’s current medical condition. There has been no news if the band will re-schedule their performances in the country as it was one of the last destinations before the band officially call it a day - culminating with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 54th Annual JUNO Awards on March 30, 2025, in Vancouver.

“Sum 41 are gutted they can’t perform, and we fully understand and appreciate fans’ disappointment,” the festival organizers said in a statement. “Deryck’s health and wellbeing is the focus and priority though, and we hope you will join us in sending him well wishes for his recovery.”

It marks the second time that Australian fans of the “In Too Deep” hit-makers have missed out on seeing the band live: in 2011, the group were set to perform at Soundwave Festival, however Whibley was once again hospitalized with pneumonia.

Were you set to see Sum 41 perform their final shows in Australia? Let us know if you were affected by the cancellation by leaving a comment down below.