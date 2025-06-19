Summer evening concert by singers

The Cabra Singers to perform in Hackthorn.

The Cabra Singers will be performing ‘Music for a Summer Evening’ at Hackthorn village hall.

The concert is being held with proceeds being shared between the singing group and the village hall and will take place on Saturday July 5, starting at 7pm.

The Cabra Singers are a four-part mixed-voice choir based in Lincoln, with a wide-ranging repertoire including theatre songs, pop classics, folk music, and sacred choral music. They have been performing in Lincoln and surrounding areas for the past 30 years.

They perform for various events, including charity fundraisers, weddings, church services, and concerts.

The choir's rehearsals take place at Dunholme Old School Community Centre.

There will be a licensed bar and raffle and tickets are £12 each, to include a welcome drink, then cheese, charcuterie platters and summer fruits after the concert.

Please book before June 28 by calling 07969 597937.