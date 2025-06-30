Summer series of lunchtime musical recitals at historic Louth church

A summer series of lunchtime musical recitals at St James’s Church in Louth is to be launched this coming Friday (July 4).

The recitals will take place every Friday throughout July and August, starting at 1 pm, and will last about 45 minutes.

The historic church’s celebrated organ features in four of the recitals, with a variety of other instruments, including harp, piano, cello and saxophone, taking the spotlight in the others.

Admission is free, although a collection will be taken in aid of the church’s organ fund.

Refreshments will be available from the church coffee shop before each recital until 12.45 pm and again afterwards.

The first performance this week comes from the internationally renowned organist Colin Walsh, organist emeritus of Lincoln Cathedral.

Other free recitals will be from Ruth Lee (harp) on July 11, Jeffrey Makinson (organ) on July 18, Olivia Thomas (soprano) and David Beer (piano) on July 25, George Elson (baritone) and Josh Wilkinson (piano) on August 1, Paul Hale (organ) on August 8, Clare Laughton (cello) and Robert Poyser (piano) on August 15, Rosemary Field (organ) on August 22 and Naomi Sullivan (saxophone) and Jane O’Farrell (piano) on Auguist 29.

For more information, please visit www.stjamesrecitalslouth.co.uk