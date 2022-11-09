Sun Records The Concert brings the hits to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall later this month

Sun Records The Concert is coming to Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on November 16.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 16.

Recognised worldwide as the birthplace of rock and roll, Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, is famed for discovering the pioneers of rock’n’roll – Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison to name but a few.

The story of Sun has been the subject of TV documentaries, books and even stage shows. But nothing that has gone before has done justice to the ground breaking music that emanated from the famed recording studio, according to concert show producer Pete Tobit…until now!

Most Popular

Advertisement

Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Entertainment Corporation, Sun Records, The Concert production show is on a nationwide and international tour.

The fast-moving production’s eye for detail - it has been rehearsed in an exact replica of the Sun Recording studio and features the original musical instruments of the era with a youthful cast of consummate musicians – has gained the official stamp of approval of Sun.

Details: For more, see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk