Sun shines on first post-lockdown theatre show

Families gathered on the lawn outside of the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough for the first live show since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Around 150 theatre goers showed their support for live theatre on Tuesday at Trinity Arts Centre’s premier outdoor show.

Audiences unravelled their picnic blankets and unfolded their chairs as they settled in to watch two shows in one night.

Shooting Fish Theatre Company have been working with young people from Gainsborough on the productions as part of the Gainsborough Literacy Project, which aims to support young peoples’ skills development.

The result was a short play called A Slip of the Tongue in co-collaboration with The Old Nick Theatre and Museum, followed by a performance of No Picnic.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, was delighted to see audiences back after being closed for such a long time.

He said: “It was such a lovely sight to see audiences again and for us to be able to showcase some of the changes we have made to our building and share our fantastic new brochure packed with shows. It was a successful first event and I was quite pleased more than 150 people attended and said how well organised and friendly the staff were.

“A lot of theatres nationally have reopened with professional shows but I am incredibly proud that our first show was a created and performed by local young people. They have been working with Shooting Fish and professional writers for months and rehearsing in our space and I think they did an amazing job.”

Anita Kirkwood and Lisa Stevens who both work at Community Learning in Partnership (CLIP) attended the event.

Anita said: “The Students at CLIP have been involved in the production and we are quite excited to see what they have created.”

Lisa added: “I think the Trinity Arts Centre is brilliant, my daughter has done a lot of performances here and I think the theatre is amazing. It is great to be able to watch live shows again.”

Writer Rob Johnston said he was proud to be able to watch the performances outside in the sun with his partner Mairi Byrne.