Check out the touring show Sun Records The Concert.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 16.

The official Sun Records Concert Show is coming to the area in November.

Recognised worldwide as the birthplace of rock and roll, Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, is famed for discovering the pioneers of rock’n’roll – Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison to name but a few.

The story of Sun has been the subject of TV documentaries, books and even stage shows.

But nothing that has gone before has done justice to the ground-breaking music that emanated from the famed recording studio, according to concert show producer Pete Tobit…until now!

Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Entertainment Corporation, Sun Records, The Concert production show is embarking on a nationwide and international tour.

Details: To find out how get tickets to see this show, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

