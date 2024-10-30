Super stand-up Suzi Ruffell is getting ready for the juggle in her new live show

Suzi Ruffell

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 17.

Most Popular

​ The multi-award winning, confessional comedian is back on the road in 2025 with her new show The Juggle.

It’s hard to be good all the time – a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good friend, a good person. To be ambitious but not ruthless; a success but not a sell-out. A gentle parent but not a pushover. To be smashing life and make it look easy. The juggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzi Ruffell

Suzi is exhausted and she hasn’t even started. This is a stand-up show and a support group!

With five sell-out runs at the Fringe, a nomination for Best Stand-Up Show in the National Comedy Awards and critical acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike, suited and booted stand-up Suzi is a force to be reckoned with. Suzi has appeared on Live at the Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Last Leg and QI. Suzi co-hosts smash-hit podcasts Big Kick Energy with Maisie Adam and Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen, as well as having her own podcast, OUT with Suzi Ruffell. She also hosts on Virgin Radio.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.