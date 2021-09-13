Superstar DJ Charlie Sloth set to fire up The Hive in Skegness

Television presenter, DJ and producer Charlie Sloth

Charlie will appear at Kush nightclub in The Hive on Saturday, September 25.

Most famous for his Fire in the Booth show on Apple Music, in which popular artists perform freestyle raps and covers, he gained recognition on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1 Xtra with his Saturday night show, The Rap Show, and his weeknight late show, The 8th.

.Since his rise to fame, he has worked with countless chart-topping artists such as Drake, Stormzy, Dave and Wretch 32. He signed with Jay-Z's agency Roc Nation in 2020.

Alongside his music shows and series, he has also featured at major festivals such as Glastonbury, Leeds and Reading Festival and Parklife. He has also appeared at some of Europe’s top party destinations, from Ibiza to Marbella.

Matthew Dickinson, spokesperson for The Hive, said: “Charlie Sloth is world-renowned and is a big player in the world of hip hop and grime so we are so excited that he will be performing live at The Hive in SkegVegas. Tickets are selling fast!

“The entertainment will also include other guest DJ’s, live fire breathers and dancers so it is set to be a night of non-stop action.”