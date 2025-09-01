Support the work of local spaniel charity at dog festival

Spaniels will love this event - and so will you!

National charity Spaniel Rescue Foundation is holding Paws in the Park, its annual fundraising event in Market Rasen where the charity has its HQ.

This exciting event takes place on Sunday September 7at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Gates open at 10.30am, with free public entry and parking alongside a full programme of dog-themed activities throughout the day. There’s something for everyone and all proceeds go to Spaniel Rescue Foundation.

The event, which is heavily supported by local businesses, celebrates the bond between dogs and their families, promote responsible dog ownership and raise vital funds to support Spaniel Rescue Foundation’s work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming spaniels across the UK.

Visitors can take part in events including:

• A fun dog show featuring 13 classes including ‘Puppy Love’, ‘Splendid Spaniels’ and ‘Best Rescue’, with rosettes down to fifth place

• Have-a-go activities and demonstrations such as scurry, scent work, heelwork to music, rally and more - open to all dogs and led by canine professionals

• Advice clinics from local trainers, behaviourists, nutritionists and first-aid providers

• Local traders and stalls including pet services and products

• Refreshments with a range of food and drink options, including mobile bar Fizz on the Fens

The charity has partnered with a number of generous local businesses for the event. The main sponsor is Rase Motor Services, with additional support from Maultbys Animal Nutrition, Bionature UK Ltd, Viking Hardware, Lucavet Veterinary Practice, The Annex Café, Lincoln Lane Kennels, Bella Lottie Fetch, Foster & Sims Motor Engineers, Tanks R Us and The Grange Dog Park & Coopers Countryside Choice.

Classes in the dog show are individually sponsored by these organisations, each showing their commitment to animal welfare and community involvement.

Chair of Spaniel Rescue Foundation Lisa Jamieson-Bailey commented: “Paws in the Park is more than just a fun day out - it’s a chance to bring the community together in support of a cause that’s close to so many hearts. Whether you’re a dog owner, a supporter of our rescue or other animal charities, or simply looking for a great family day out, we’d love to see you there.”