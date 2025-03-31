Sutton on Sea student helps bring live opera concerts to Louth area

By Richard Silverwood
Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:32 BST
Lovers of opera can look forward to a series of shows in the Louth area during April thanks to a new group that has its roots in Sutton on Sea.

Fenwold Opera is a company, composed of students from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, and is currently touring the Lincolnshire area.

Those students include ‘yellowbelly’ George Elson, who grew up in Sutton on Sea and studied at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Alford.

George and friends Clementine Thompson, Aaron Peters and Edward Wenborn hope to bring more live classical music to Lincolnshire, where “there is very little opera to speak of”.

George Elson (left), who grew up in Sutton on Sea and went to school at Alford, with three of the other students who make up the Fenwold Opera company. (PHOTO BY: Fenwold Opera)George Elson (left), who grew up in Sutton on Sea and went to school at Alford, with three of the other students who make up the Fenwold Opera company. (PHOTO BY: Fenwold Opera)
George Elson (left), who grew up in Sutton on Sea and went to school at Alford, with three of the other students who make up the Fenwold Opera company. (PHOTO BY: Fenwold Opera)

The first of their tours, Mozart’s ‘Bastien Und Bastienne’, took place last November at venues such as St James’s Church, Louth, Trusthorpe Methodist Church and St Botolph’s Church in Boston, often known as the ‘Boston Stump’.

Now another is in the pipeline, with four concerts lined up, showcasing Holst’s ‘The Wandering Scholar’ and a selection of English song cycles.

‘An Evening Of English Opera And Song’ kicks off at Louth Methodist Church next Monday (April 7, 7.30 pm) and then moves on to the Sam Newsom Centre college in Boston the following night (7.30) and Trusthorpe Church again on Thursday, April 10 (2.30 pm) before concluding at Alford Corn Exchange on Friday, April 11 (7.30 pm).

Tickets, priced £10 or £8 for under-25s, are available on the door or from the company’s website, fenwoldopera.com.

George Elson (centre) with Sam Rose and Clementine Thompson in Mozart's 'Bastien Und Bastienne', which was performed by Fenwold Opera (formerly Wolds Opera) last November. (PHOTO BY: Fenwold Opera)George Elson (centre) with Sam Rose and Clementine Thompson in Mozart's 'Bastien Und Bastienne', which was performed by Fenwold Opera (formerly Wolds Opera) last November. (PHOTO BY: Fenwold Opera)
George Elson (centre) with Sam Rose and Clementine Thompson in Mozart's 'Bastien Und Bastienne', which was performed by Fenwold Opera (formerly Wolds Opera) last November. (PHOTO BY: Fenwold Opera)

George said: “We think accessibility is one of the main problems concerning classical concerts at the minute.

"That’s why we’ve kept our ticket prices as low as possible. The entire programme is in English too to avoid any potential language barriers.

"When we performed ‘Bastien Und Bastienne’, under the name of Wolds Opera, it was reviewed by well-known musical director Andrew Willoughby as “a feast of music”.”

Clementine’s “beautifully pure soprano voice” and George’s “rich bass voice” will feature alongside tenor Aaron and baritone Edward for Fenwold Opera’s latest production.

In ‘The Wandering Scholar’ opera, an honest farmhand meets a poor, wandering scholar, while his less-than-faithful wife meets a portly, wayward priest. Trouble ensues as the truth comes out.

The first half of the concert will feature song cycles such as Butterworth’s ‘Six Songs From A Shropshire Lad’, Quilter’s op.3, Finzi’s ‘Till Earth Outwears’, and a new collection containing three early songs by Ralph Vaughan Williams, all of which include poetry by Alfred, Lord Tennyson.

Enthusiastic George added: “Fenwold Opera is committed not only to wider performance of classical music but also to inspiring young people to explore a rich repertoire of music.”

