Take a look around Lincolnshire manor house - guided by American students

Harlaxton Manor. EMN-210709-165921001

To mark the anniversary, Harlaxton Manor near Grantham, is hosting its first open house and gardens event since the start of the pandemic.

Harlaxton Manor is a dramatic country house set within 300 acres of parkland and gardens.

It is truly unique, combining Jacobean, Elizabethan and Baroque styles to create a beautiful and awe-inspiring historic house and gardens.

Harlaxton staff and students celebrate 50 years at the manor. EMN-210709-164831001

Since September 1971, Harlaxton Manor has hosted thousands of students each year from across the United States of America. Students enjoy a semester living and studying in a beautiful and inspirational setting while learning about British life and culture.

As well as a private celebration for staff, students, volunteers and alumni, Harlaxton Manor will be hosting a spectacular 50th Anniversary House and Gardens Open Day on September 26.

For one day only, visitors will be able to discover each of the manor’s magnificent state rooms as well as its ornate hallways, imposing lobby and its awe-inspiring central staircase - for the first time since 2019.

A team of Harlaxton College student ambassadors will guide visitors around the manor, sharing insights into its history as well as sharing their experiences of learning at the manor.

The original class at Harlaxton Manor college, 50 years ago in 1971. EMN-210709-164801001

Visitors will also be able to explore the beautiful manor gardens and the manor’s 19th century conservatory.

Holly Carter, Principle of Harlaxton College said: “We’re very excited to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Harlaxton College. For half a century, the University of Evansville has cared for this amazing manor, welcoming thousands of students to live, learn and make wonderful memories in these incredible surroundings.

“Of course, we couldn’t have succeeded without the ongoing support of our staff, volunteers and local residents, especially the local community who have been so welcoming to all the students and visitors. I’d like to thank them for all that they’ve done and continue to do.

“Although we’ve loved inviting members of the community to explore our grounds and gardens since Covid restrictions relaxed, we’ve not been able to let visitors inside the manor itself, until now. On September 26, that will all change when we open the doors to host our first full open day in two years.

The 2021 class replica the 1971 photo at Harlaxton Manor. EMN-210709-164811001

“As we look ahead to the future, we hope to create new opportunities for learning, supporting our local community, improving sustainability and caring for the manor’s amazing historical and environment assets. We’re also exploring new ways for people to experience and appreciate Harlaxton Manor and we’ll be sharing details of new events and activities soon.”

Harlaxton Manor was built in 1851 for Nottinghamshire businessman and landowner, Gregory Gregory. Having had several owners throughout its history, and having been used by the RAF during the Second World War, the manor welcomed its first students as Harlaxton College in 1971. In 1986, the manor was given as a gift to the University of Evansville by its then owner, Dr William Ridgeway, enabling its continued use as an overseas study centre.

Tickets for Harlaxton Manor’s 50th Anniversary Open Day are now available through http://events.harlaxton.co.uk/. You can also learn more about the manor, its history and about other upcoming events at www.harlaxton.co.uk.

Adult tickets are available for £15, while tickets for concessions are £10 and tickets for children are £8. Family tickets are available for £35. Advance booking is recommended although a limited number of tickets can be purchased on arrival.

Refreshments and drinks will be available for an additional charge and dogs will not be allowed into the manor or the Manor Gardens.