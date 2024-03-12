Take a look around the new Yard Venue now open in Sleaford!

Ryan and Hollie Blankley of Watergate Yard, have spent a busy couple of weeks refurbishing the former El Toro restaurant in the Market Place, turning it into a larger venue for some of their live acts as well as private function space.

Hollie said they saw the opportunity to grow their business, recognising that not everyone may enjoy sitting outdoors in their courtyard in the colder months to watch live entertainment.Hollie said Watergate Yard regularly hosts small weddings and baby showers, but anything larger requires clients to hire the entire venue, meaning regular customers for drinks and food miss out.

The Yard Venue offers an indoor space for larger events and can be hired out as well as opening for drinks and bigger live acts on Fridays and Saturdays, plus some community events on Thursdays.

Hollie said: “There is a big demand for premium offerings in Sleaford. People don’t always want to have to travel out of town and pay for taxis and accommodation.”

A lot of seating has gone to make it more open plan, a partition wall has been opened up to view the stage and Ryan has added some of his own bespoke artwork.

And it may not stop there with further plans to grow their brand in 2024.

1 . mssp-13-03-24-yard venue DSCN0014.JPG Seating has been cleared to make it more suitable for functions and live entertainment, with a partition opened up for better views. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . mssp-13-03-24-yard venue DSCN0017.JPG The Watergate Yard styling has been applied to the new look for The Yard Venue. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . mssp-13-03-24-yard venue DSCN0016.JPG The venue will be open for drinks and live entertainment. Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . mssp-13-03-24-yard venue DSCN0024.JPG A taste of the new look at The Yard Venue in Sleaford. Photo: Andy Hubbert