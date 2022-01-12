Take a trip down Memory Lane with The Bootleg Shadows at Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, January 29.
The Bootleg Shadows bring their outstanding Shadows tribute performance to Gainsborough for a night of fantastic foot tapping classics.Join Geoff, Keith, Tony, Tim and Binks for a celebration of the ground-breaking music of The Shadows (and Cliff), with plenty of humour thrown in to make it a night out to remember.Come along and get ready to relive such fantastic hits as Apache, Foot Tapper, FBI, Man of Mystery, Atlantis, Wonderful Land, Kon Tiki, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Let Me Be The One, Move It, plus many more.For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s, and enjoys a few laughs along the way, this show is one not to be missed.You will be humming the tunes and doing the Shadows’ famous 'walk' long after you have left the theatre.
Details: For more on the show, and ticket availability, you can go to www.west-lindsey.co.uk/trinity-arts-centre/