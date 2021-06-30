Take it to the limit when The Illegal Eagles visit New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln July 24.
Celebrating 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band the Eagles, The Illegal Eagles return to New Theatre Royal Lincoln later this month.In this critically acclaimed show, The Illegal Eagles capture the details of the Eagles with great intricacy and showmanship, performing classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town, Life In The Fast Lane and many more.The latest line-up, produced by Phil Aldridge, features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80s sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, Christian Phillips on vocals and guitars, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) on vocals and bass, Greg Webb on vocals and guitars, Mike Baker on vocals and guitars, and Garreth Hicklin on vocals and guitars.
Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.ukPhoto credit: Claire Borley