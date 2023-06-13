Register
Talented performers Pound and Butterworth are not to be missed at Trinity Arts Centre

Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth
By Steve Eyley
Published 14th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
You can see Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth in a gig in Gainsborough later this year.
You can see Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth in a gig in Gainsborough later this year.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 14.

Music fans in the area are going to want to get their tickets nice and early to see this highly acclaimed duo at the Trinity Street-based venue later this year.

Two of the finest instrumentalists in traditional music will combine to bring a tour-de-force performance.

    An outstanding talent in his generation, harmonica and melodeon player Will Pound has pushed the boundaries of both instruments, sharing awe-inspiring performances across the world.

    Jenn Butterworth is one of the most notable folk guitarists in the UK, previously awarded ‘Musician of the Year’ at the Scots Trad Music Awards, and nominated for the same title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.Together, they’ll share an eclectic mix of high energy tunes and uplifting songs.

    ​Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

